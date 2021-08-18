Cellist Đinh Hoài Xuân. — Photo cellofundamento.org Cellist Đinh Hoài Xuân is founder of Cello Fundamento, which is an annual series of events bringing classical music closer to Vietnamese audiences. She is the first Vietnamese artist to be appointed by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Romanian Music Ambassador to Việt Nam. Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) newspaper reporter Mai An spoke to Xuân about her passion for music and her new title. You have been appointed as Romanian Music Ambassador to Việt Nam by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. How do you feel about your new role? I cannot express how proud I am to receive this title. The Romanian Embassy presented the title to me which is recognised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. After years in the beautiful country of Romania, that romantic land has become my second home. I want to contribute more to the music of the two countries and promote the strong bonds and close and friendly relationship between the two countries that I love. Why do you perform Vietnamese folk music pieces in your concerts? Folk music is an effective bridge to bring Vietnamese music to international friends. Not only audiences, but also international… Read full this story

First Romanian Music Ambassador to Việt Nam appointed have 260 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.