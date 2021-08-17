Firms promote consumption of farming products amid COVID-19 pandemic

A hi-tech farm in the capital city which has supported businesses in building and advertising their brands of agricultural products to promote consumption via supermarkets, food chains, restaurants, and hotels. — VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Many businesses and cooperatives in Hà Nội have reorganised their production to meet market demand and change their business in order to promote the consumption of agricultural products amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nguyễn Mạnh Hồng, director of Đức Phát hi-tech farming cooperative in Thanh Trì District, said his cooperative had 26,000 square metres of hydroponic vegetables that used to provide 450 tonnes of vegetables for supermarkets and collective kitchens each month. However, since the beginning of this year, his cooperative has narrowed its vegetable growing area to meet only orders it has already inked with customers due to the pandemic. It has converted 80 per cent of the cultivation area to grow Japanese cantaloupe melons, Hồng said, adding that thanks to flexibility in production, his cooperative can meet market demand for the fruit. "Strong consumption of this fruit brings us higher economic efficiency than that of vegetables," he said. Đào Thị Lương, Director of the Phú Xuyên District-located Tâm Anh Cooperative, which specialises in producing and trading safe vegetables and… Read full this story

