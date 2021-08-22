Nearly 200 businesses participate in an online conference discussing human resource development for the IT sector. — Photo courtesy of FUNiX HÀ NỘI — Representatives from 100 businesses and non-traditional education and training units signed a commitment to provide training for human resources in the digital revolution in Việt Nam. Nguyễn Thành Nam, Founder of FUNiX, told an online conference last week that the annual demand for information and technology (IT) jobs has increased up to 47 per cent in the past few years. However, the current IT training units meet only 40 per cent of demand. The co-operation between businesses and non-traditional education and training units would be the right way to ensure the IT human resources supply. Đinh Anh Huân, chairman of Seedcom said Vietnamese IT engineers have the ability to work in all countries around the world. Experts said Việt Nam has opportunities to compete in the world market in IT sectors that have potential such as mobile gaming, blockchain, internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). The country could become a centre to provide high quality IT human resources for the world. Nguyễn Đức Tài, CEO of Lumi smart house, believed that Việt Nam's IoT products, especially in the… Read full this story

Firms help to improve IT human resources in Việt Nam have 292 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.