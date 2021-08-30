Fine Arts Museum offers virtual tours amid pandemic

A screenshot photo shows the eight-panel lacquer screen painting ‘Thiếu Nữ Trong Vườn’ (Young Women in Garden) created in 1939 by painter Nguyễn Gia Trí. HÀ NỘI — As people nationwide are being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they are still able to enjoy a valuable collection of art thanks to a virtual tour of the Việt Nam National Fine Arts Museum launched last weekend. According to the museum's director Nguyễn Anh Minh, the virtual tour is the effort of a process, from research to development ideas, with the implementation by museum staff with the support of international colleagues and friends from foreign and Vietnamese museums. "Our newly launched tour is to inspire and spread the love for art and heritage to everyone. At the same time, we also wish to bring the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum closer to the public," he said. The free 3D tour, which is available in both English and Vietnamese, takes visitors to more than 20 different rooms of the museum, showcasing thousands of objects of different periods of time, from pre-history to the Lý-Trần dynasties during from 11th-14th century, the 15th-17th century and during the Later Lê and Mạc dynasties. Visitors can also learn about modern art from… Read full this story

