Film productions delayed because of COVID-19

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam film industry has once again been hit hard by COVID-19 as the release and production of many films have been delayed. M ẹ Ác Ma, Cha Thiên Sứ (Evil Mom, Angelic Dad), a remake of the Chinese TV series Tiger Mom, was planned to be released in July, but now must be postponed. The film's director Vũ Ngọc Đãng told local media that his staff had finished only 10 out of 22 episodes of the series, so the release date was unknown. Đãng asked popular young actors like Trần Huy Anh, Minh Hằng and Jun Vũ to perform in the film. The 47-year-old filmmaker said: "My staff and I were very excited to introduce our production to audiences in July because it's the best time for film release." "I had scheduled a new movie project in November after completing Mẹ Ác Ma, Cha Thiên Sứ . I am lost now," he said. Đãng graduated in first place from the HCM University of Theatre and Cinematography with the short TV movie Chuột (Mouse). He became famous as a blockbuster director of Những Cô Gái…

