Fighting people trafficking on an international level

Human traffickers in court in Việt Nam. The highest sentence for human trafficking in Việt Nam is death penalty in cases with serious consequences. Photo courtesy of Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation Vũ Thu Hà & Paul Kennedy Close cooperation and sharing information with neighbouring countries are some of the most important weapons needed to fight the scourge of people trafficking. That's why Việt Nam's law enforcement agencies work hand-in-hand with their counterparts in China, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand to catch those responsible for human trafficking. And it's not only neighbouring countries Việt Nam works with. Two years ago, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Việt Nam and the UK on human trafficking prevention. This came after the tragic case of 39 Vietnamese citizens who perished in the back of a lorry as they attempted to gain illegal access into England. The Department of Criminal Police under the Ministry of Public Security is tasked with protecting the country's most vulnerable who are preyed on by cash-obsessed traffickers trading human beings like pieces of meat. Lieutenant Colonel Khổng Ngọc Oanh, head of Human Trafficking Prevention Section under the department, said: "The Prime Minister has signed many decisions to approve anti-trafficking programmes every… Read full this story

