Fertiliser companies see earnings on an upswing but stock prices may become less attractive

A worker packages NPK fertiliser for export to Laos at the Bình Điền Fertiliser Joint Stock Company (BFC) in Quảng Trị Province. BFC saw profit up 88 per cent in the first half of this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HÀ NỘI — Fertiliser companies reported increases in earnings results but stock prices are forecast to struggle in 2022. Fertiliser businesses witnessed galloping growth in profits in the first half of this year. Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (DPM) witnessed post-tax profit up 110 per cent year-on-year, PetroVietnam Cà Mau Fertiliser JSC (DCM) up 20 per cent, Bình Điền Fertiliser Joint Stock Company (BFC) up 88 per cent and The Southern Fertiliser JSC (SFG) up 362 per cent. As for DPM, although in the second quarter its factory had to stop production due to periodic maintenance for nearly a month, six-month revenue only increased by 26 per cent, but profit doubled thanks to the sharp increase in prices. Compared to the annual plan, DPM has fulfilled 59 per cent of the revenue target, but has exceeded nearly 140 per cent of the profit plan for the whole year. DCM in the first half of this year completed 55.4 per cent of the revenue…

