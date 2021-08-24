Fees for COVID-19 vaccinations banned

PM asks authorities to make sure 'no one is short on food and clothes' 16,000 doses of Molnupiravir ready for self-use of COVID patients at home HCM City issues urgent directive on pandemic prevention, residents not allowed to go out to buy food Military force to provide essential goods to people during 2-week social distancing A change in the strategy to deal with the pandemic required A man prepares for a COVID-19 vaccination in Hà Nội’s Thanh Xuân District. VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — Health departments, hospitals and universities nationwide that have been assigned to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to people in Việt Nam must not collect any charges for the vaccines, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday. The ministry asked agencies to review and inspect COVID-19 vaccinations at their facilities after local media reported violations in which people had paid money to get vaccinated early. The Government has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations are free to every citizen as well as foreigners who are living, working and studying in the country. COVID-19 vaccine shots must be provided to eligible people safely, effectively and free of charge, the ministry said in a message sent on Tuesday to agencies assigned to offer vaccinations. The agencies were asked to not receive money by any… Read full this story

