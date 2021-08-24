People's Artist Kim Cương (left) and actress Mỹ Hạnh perform in Bông Hồng Cài Áo (A Rose for Mother), a famous play in the 1970s and 1980s about motherly love. The play will air on Hồ Chí Minh Television (HTV) on August 29. — Photo courtesy of HTV HCM CITY — The new version of Bông Hồng Cài Áo (A Rose for Mother), a famous dramatic play in the 1970s-80s about motherly love, will be broadcast on Hồ Chí Minh Television (HTV). The broadcast celebrates Vu Lan, the annual Buddhist festival held during the seventh lunar month, which shows gratitude for motherly love. It also will encourage people in the COVID-19 fight, a representative of HTV said. "We offer Bông Hồng Cài Áo during the Vu Lan season because it is the time for Vietnamese, especially youth, to look back and remember their mother’s love and sacrifices," he said. Bông Hồng Cài Áo features a poor woman who sacrifices everything to give her children a better life. The play debut in 1969 was staged by the Kim Cương Drama Troupe in HCM City. It has been staged many times by drama troupes in HCM City and southern provinces. HTV decided to broadcast the version staged by People's Artist Ngọc Giàu, Minh Hạnh and Thương Tín, the region's leading theatre actors in the 1980s-90s. The play's scriptwriter, People's… Read full this story

Famous play about motherly love to air on HTV have 378 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.