Facebook groups set up to protect cyber security

The groups aim at promoting the roles and responsibilities of the youth in Hanoi in innovating and improving the efficiency of information technology application. Nearly 600 Facebook groups have been set up in localities throughout the capital city to prevent cyberattacks, protect security and order in cyberspace, and spot real and fake news, especially when Hanoi is battling against the Covid-19 pandemic. These groups, all named with the words "I love…" and attached to the name of commune, ward, or town, have attracted the participation of more than 400,000 members who have made over 1.7 million interactions with Hanoi residents on any topics related to cybersecurity. Interactions by Hanoi residents in community Facebook groups. Screenshot: Anh Kiet The program, conducted by the Youth Union of Hanoi Police, is aimed at promoting the roles and responsibilities of the youth in the capital city in innovating and improving the efficiency of information technology applications and internet utility in protecting homeland security. Nguyen Ngoc Tam, a citizen in Phuc Tan Ward of Hoan Kiem District said that the Facebook group is really a necessary social networking group with a lot of useful information. The group is like a big loving family. People’s feedback… Read full this story

