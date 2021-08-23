Exhibition, TV program spotlights General Vo Nguyen Giap’s revolutionary career

The exhibition is to celebrate the 110th birthday anniversary of General Vo Nguyen Giap (August 25, 1911-2021). Two hundred documents and photos on display are divided into three parts, namely "Born to serve the Vietnamese people," "The Big Brother of the Vietnam People's Army," and "The legacy of General Vo Nguyen Giap." The showcased objects reminisce about the glorious revolutionary tradition of the Vietnam People's Army with close attachment to General Vo Nguyen Giap, and the legendary general's great contribution to the national salvation cause. Through these exhibitions, viewers can learn more about a faithful revolutionary, a close and excellent disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, and the "Big Brother" of the Vietnam People's Army named Vo Nguyen Giap. The exhibition is virtual at https://trungbayonline.hoangthanhthanglong.vn/. The same day, the Vietnam Television broadcast a TV program on late General Vo Nguyen Giap on its Channel 1 (VTV1). Entitled "Heart of Vietnam," the program, following a memoir penned by the legendary general, comprised four parts featuring major historical events of Vietnam in the 20th century. What screened in the program is precious, highlighting General Vo Nguyen Giap's sentiment with beloved Uncle Ho, the general's dedication to the national salvation cause, the nature… Read full this story

