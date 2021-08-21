Exhibition on General Vo Nguyen Giap opens in Hanoi

The exhibition, held by the Vietnam Military History Museum in collaboration with the Museum of People's Public Security, Military Library and the general's family, introduce to visitors 200 document and photos, notably a secret dispatch handwritten by General Giap on April 7, 1975, urging military units to exert every effort to liberate the south of Vietnam. Through the exhibition, visitors will have a chance to look back at the heroic revolutionary tradition of the Vietnam People’s Army associated with General Giap – a loyal revolutionary soldier, an excellent and close disciple of President Ho Chi Minh and the "Big Brother" of the Vietnam People's Army. Besides, the exhibition also introduces images and items on the general's daily life and his sentiments toward people as well as international friends. General Vo Nguyen Giap, whose real name is Vo Giap (alias Van), was born in Loc Thuy commune, Le Thuy district, the central province of Quang Binh on August 25, 1911. He passed away in Hanoi on October 4, 2013 at the age of 103. He once served as a Politburo member, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Standing Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense, Commander-in-Chief of the Vietnam People's Army… Read full this story

