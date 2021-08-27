EU-ASEAN Business Council calls for faster action on energy transition in Southeast Asia

ASEAN governments are called for accelerating energy transition as a means of helping the region deal with climate change challenges and ensure the greening of supply chains while meeting rising energy demands. — Photo Courtesy EU-ASEAN Business Council HCM CITY — There is a clear need now for ASEAN to address its over-reliance on fossil fuels, particularly coal, for its energy needs, the EU-ASEAN Business Council has said. In a recent report on Powering ASEAN's Energy Transition, it calls on ASEAN governments to accelerate energy transition as a means of helping the region deal with climate change challenges and ensure the greening of supply chains while meeting rising energy demands. The EU-ABC, which represents the interests of European businesses in Southeast Asia, has said in the report that ASEAN's energy demands continue to increase but it remains heavily dependent on highly polluting fossil fuels, with around 80 per cent of its current energy mix coming from such sources. Donald Kanak, chairman of the EU-ABC and chairman of Prudential Insurance Growth Markets, said: "This month the IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] released its sixth assessment report dubbed code red for humanity because of the urgent and decisive action needed to decarbonise to avoid climate catastrophe. "The EU-ABC believes that progress requires a mix of policies, finance and technology, with… Read full this story

