Essential food manufacturers seek vaccination priority and new working schedule for employees

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam (right) on August 6 checks COVID-19 prevention and control measures in HCM City's District 7. — VNA/VNS Photo Diệp Trương HCM CITY — Essential food manufacturers in HCM City have told Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam that the "three-on-spot" principle (work, eat and rest on the spot) was not working and should be stopped so that production can be restored to meet consumer demand. During an inspection led by Đam on August 6, Bùi Mai Phương, chairman of the Board of Directors at Vietnam Food Industries Joint Stock Company (VIFON), said the company had to reduce its number of workers from 1,300 to nearly 500 under the "three-on-spot" principle, which has led to a large decrease in output. Besides the domestic market, the company also exports its products. If the company cannot distribute its ordered products to customers as scheduled, it will have to pay compensation and lose markets, Phương said. Lý Kim Chi, chairwoman of HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, pointed out that two large companies, Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company and VIFON, produce more than four billion packages of instant noodles per year. If the two factories face difficulties in production, the noodle output for the country will be insufficient. Chi said that several enterprises suggested having two-thirds of their employees working at their factory. They would go home directly after work and not go anywhere… Read full this story

