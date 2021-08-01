Environment ministry wants old vehicles in Hanoi, HCM City eliminated

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has written to Hanoi and HCMC asking the two cities to get rid of aging motor vehicles such as motorbikes and three-wheel motorcycles to reduce air pollution, as the quality of air in these major cities has been worsening, affecting the health of residents and the socioeconomic development. An old motorcycle traveling on a street in Hanoi City. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has written to Hanoi and HCM City asking the two cities to get rid of aging motor vehicles to reduce air pollution. – Photo: VOV The ministry attributed the rising air pollution to gas emissions from transport vehicles and construction and industrial activities as well as the unfavorable weather. The ministry proposed that the governments of Hanoi and HCM City speed up their plans of developing public transport systems that prioritize vehicles powered by clean energy sources and eliminating aging and outdated vehicles that cause air pollution. The municipal governments were also asked to develop a traffic system of non-motor vehicles and encourage residents to use public transport and reduce private vehicles. In addition, the ministry told the two cities to adopt suitable solutions to ease traffic jams,… Read full this story

