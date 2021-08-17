Emergency taxi teams support COVID-19 patients in HCM City

Bình Dương ensures safe COVID-19-related waste treatment HCM City to conduct COVID-19 testing over 30 days Poland to offer Việt Nam more than 3.5 million doses of vaccine More than 9,600 new cases and 331 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday PM to provide financial support for COVIVAC vaccine trials Emergency taxi teams now operate in many districts in the city delivering supplies. Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — Lê Tấn Sang, a third-year student of the University of Medicine Phạm Ngọc Thạch, wears his protective clothing and takes oxygen tanks and medical equipment in a car with his teammates to visit a coronavirus patient in HCM City's District 4. Sang set out on his mission after receiving a phone call from a female patient in Tôn Thất Thuyết Street. The patient was a pregnant woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-monitoring her health at home. The woman told Sang in a phone call that her son had a fever and cough. The boy had a history of pneumonia and needed help. The team found the patient's house after several phone calls. They then made a quick test for the child, which showed he was positive for SARS-CoV-2. Sang and his teammates immediately decided to transport both the mother… Read full this story
