Efforts made to clarify death of Vietnamese citizen in Japan

The Namba Parks area in Osaka, Japan. A video recorded by a Vietnamese citizen seen on social media on Monday appeared to show a young man being assaulted and then pushed into a river in this area. Photo japantravel.com TOKYO — The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday said it is working with relevant agencies to investigate reports a Vietnamese man died after he was pushed from a bridge into a river. According to the Consulate General, there was a video recorded by another Vietnamese citizen seen on social media on Monday which appeared to show a young man being assaulted and then pushed into a river in the Namba Park area of the Japanese city. Upon receiving the news, the Consulate General contacted Osaka police and sought information from the Vietnamese community in the Kansai region to verify the incident. Local police on Tuesday said the victim, a young man named T.T.A born in 1999, was killed just after 8 pm on August 2, at a pedestrian area near the Ebisu bridge, in Osaka City. An emergency medical unit had tried to save him but was unsuccessful. The victim appeared to be a student who had completed a Japanese language course at… Read full this story

