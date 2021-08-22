Teacher and students are at class at the Chiềng Sinh Junior Secondary School in Sơn La City, the northern mountainous province of Sơn La. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Quyết HÀ NỘI — Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn has asked schools to find ways to stop students from copying essay examples. He spoke at a conference summing up the 2020-21 school year, and setting tasks for the next one. Đặng Thu Hương, a mother of a fourth grader in Hoàng Mai District in Hà Nội, said her son started writing short essays of about six or eight sentences in length since he was in the second grade. The teachers would give them an example for each topic, which could include describing a relative or a relative's job. The students learn the essay examples, and then re-write them in their test papers. As a result, most students achieve high marks. "At home, I give my son guidance to write his own essay, but he refused, saying he could not get high marks if he didn't follow his teacher's example. So, I had to let him copy the examples," Hương said. Many other parents are frustrated with the way children… Read full this story

Education sector looks to stop students copying essay examples have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.