Driver covers thousands of kilometres returning post-treatment patients to their homes

Nhung has so far taken about 20 patients back home covering a total distance of more than 6,000km. — Photo Vietnamnet.vn HÀ NỘI — Lê Thị Nhung, 29, drove a car for 32 hours covering a distance of 1,200km to take poor patients back to their homes. Driving a car for a long distance can be a challenge for professional drivers, let alone an amateur like Nhung. But she made it. Nhung is a member of a volunteer group that offers a free car service to take patients treated in Hà Nội back to their hometowns. With a love of driving and willingness to help patients, Nhung, who lives in northern Bắc Ninh Province where she runs a coffee shop, applied to join the group last year and was accepted. Since then she has taken about 20 patients back home covering a total distance of over 6,000km. Her longest trip was 1,200km made on July 21 when she took a mother and a daughter from Việt Nam-Cuba Hospital in Hà Nội to Mường Tè District, in the northern province of Lai Châu. This was also her most memorable trip, not only because of the difficult roads, but also because of a…
