The Government has issued supporting policies to encourage agricultural enterprises in applying biotechnology, automation and mechanising technology. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Planning and Investment is drafting a decree to support loans and interest rates for enterprises that invest in agriculture and rural areas in the near future. According to the draft, which will revise Decree No. 57/2018/NĐ-CP on incentive policies for both domestic and foreign-invested enterprises investing in agriculture, and the rural development sector, the period of interest rate support for projects will be 5-9 years. The interest rate support limit will not exceed 70 per cent of the projects' total loans. Enterprises that invest in carrying out scientific research projects or buy copyrights, technologies and scientific research results to serve production and business in agriculture and rural areas, will also get State support. Besides, enterprises, which implement high technology transfers according to the provisions of the Law on Technology Transfer, will get the State's maximum aid of VNĐ1.5 billion. Regarding support for human resource training and market development of enterprises having investment projects in agriculture and rural areas, the State budget will also fund a maximum of VNĐ1.5 billion for each project. According to the draft decree, every investment project… Read full this story

Draft decree offers incentives for investment in agriculture have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.