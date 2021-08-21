Paying tribute to one’s parents or reaching out to homeless souls, Vietnamese look for spiritual support during hard times. VNS Photo Trương Vị Carlos Ottery Everything needs to change with the times, even auspicious festivals that are centuries old. And so it is with Việt Nam's Ghost Festival (Tết Trung Nguyên), which falls Sunday. The festival, on the 15th night of the seventh Lunar month, occurs during what is colloquially known as Tháng Cô Hồn – the month of lonely spirits – a time viewed by many with a certain suspicion and unease. Some go to great lengths to avoid the very particular bad luck that comes at this time (âm khí), including but not limited to not going out at night, postponing wedding plans, refusing to say the names of good friends and family aloud and, certainly, refraining from buying a house. Legend has it that now is the time that the gates of hell were opened and those within it were pardoned becoming wandering ghosts, for a full month. These tormented souls were left to, once again, roam the mortal earth and seek out their families. Naturally, it is also a time that those on earth decide to pay their respects to those no longer with us. Depending on belief and region, families across the country will lay out a banquet of vegetarian foods, on altars at home or in temples, for the hungry… Read full this story

Down at the pub of lost souls have 434 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.