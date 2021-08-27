Doosan Vina supports Quảng Ngãi in COVID-19 prevention

Doosan Vina General Director Jeong Young Chil (left) presented the donation of nearly VNĐ2.3 billion to the chairman of Quảng Ngãi People's Committee, Đặng Văn Minh. The donation will be used to buy testing machines, ventilators, X-ray machines, to equip the newly established field hospital 3 for COVID-19 treatment. Photo courtesy of Doosan Vina QUẢNG NGÃI — South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries Viet Nam (Doosan Vina) donated nearly VNĐ2.3 billion (about US$100,000) to Quảng Ngãi Province to purchase medical equipment for its third field hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. The donation was part of the policy of corporate social responsibility of Doosan Vina in supporting the province in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The central province is also being heavily affected by the fourth wave of coronavirus when 550 patients were recorded on Wednesday, and the third field hospital with 500 beds has been located at the Dung Quất College of Technology providing treatment for COVID-19 patients. The donation, which was handed over to the province and the Department of Health on Wednesday, will be used for purchasing testing machines, ventilators, X-ray machines and other necessary equipment to supply the newly established field hospital. This is the second time Doosan Vina… Read full this story

