Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients Health ministry wants HCM City to confirm intention to buy 5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Việt Nam to start human clinical trial of new home-made COVID vaccine More than 494,000 AstraZeneca doses arrive in Việt Nam Hà Nội changes travel permit requirements amid social distancing Covivac has been researched and produced by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) since May 2020.— Photo ncov.moh.gov.vn HÀ NỘI — The research team for the Covivac vaccine began to screen and recruit 375 volunteers to participate in the second phase of clinical trials from Wednesday in Vũ Thư District in the northern province of Thái Bình. The move came after the Ministry of Health said Tuesday morning that it had approved the second phase of the trials. Covivac has been researched and produced by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) since May 2020. The trial injection programme will start on August 18. Volunteers will be divided into three groups. Members of the first group will each receive a 3-mcg dose of Covivac. The second group will receive a 6-mcg dose, and the third will receive a dose of AstraZeneca. Dương… Read full this story

Domestic Covivac vaccine to recruit volunteers for phase 2 clinical trials have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.