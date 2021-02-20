Domestic Covid-19 tally exceeds 150,000 in fourth wave The Saigon Times Local residents receive quick health examinations before getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in the southern province of Binh Duong. Vietnam reported 4,246 new Covid-19 cases, including 4,225 domestic infections and 21 imported cases, on Sunday evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – Vietnam's total number of domestic Covid-19 infections in the fourth wave of the pandemic, which began in late April, has risen to 150,423 after the Ministry of Health confirmed 4,225 new locally transmitted cases on Sunday evening, August 1. The new infections were detected in 21 cities and provinces, with HCMC recording the biggest number (2,025), followed by Binh Duong (764), Khanh Hoa (298), Long An (251), Dong Nai (163), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (138), Tay Ninh (102) and Can Tho (100). Dong Thap, Soc Trang, Ben Tre, Binh Thuan, Phu Yen, Binh Phuoc, Binh Dinh, Daklak, Thua Thien Hue, Hanoi and Quang Nam reported 11 to 70 cases each. Tra Vinh, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Quang Ngai, Hai Duong, Lam Dong, Ha Giang, Quang Binh, Hau Giang, Ninh Thuan, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Dak Nong, Thanh Hoa, Thai Nguyen and Bac Lieu had less than… Read full this story

