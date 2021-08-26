Distressed fishermen rescued successfully

Earlier, on August 24, the center received the mayday signal from Ship QNa 91996 TS. Reportedly, fisherman Pham Van Lieu (born in 1974) was suffering from paralysis on the right side of his body, and unable to eat or drink, while operating about 130 nautical miles off the East of Quy Nhon city. Right after that, the center gave medical advice for the trawler to take care of its distressed fisherman while sending Ship SAR 412, together with a medical team on board, for search and rescue mission. At 12:15 on August 25, the ship safely took fisherman Pham Van Lieu to the wharf of Naval Flotilla 48, Quy Nhon city. * On the same day, the Ba Ria – Vung Tau provincial Border Guard Command brought an injured fisherman to Le Loi Hospital, Vung Tau city for treatment. Earlier, at 8:00 on August 24, the border guard force received information about fisherman Cao Van Goc (born in 1984 from Tay Binh, Vinh Trach, Thoai Son, An Giang province) who was unconscious after an accident on board. After receiving the information, the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Border Guard force instructed two fishing boats BV 92512 TS and BV 92511… Read full this story

