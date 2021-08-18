Former director of Hà Nội Department of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Văn Tứ. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat in Hà Nội on Tuesday to consider disciplinary measures against the Party Delegation to the Hà Nội People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and several former leaders of Hà Nội and HCM City. After considering suggestions by the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Secretariat concluded that the Party Delegation to the Hà Nội People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure violated the Party’s principles on organisation and operations, resulting in the top official’s abusing power to interfere into the operation of units and organisations related to bidding and create conditions for companies of his family members and relatives to gain profit in violation of regulations. The delegation also showed irresponsibility and negligence in leadership and direction, letting the municipal People’s Committee and some agencies, officials and Party members violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s law, causing serious consequences and great damage to the State budget, resulting in many organisations and officials being disciplined, some of them even faced criminal proceedings. The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat also looked into the cases of several former… Read full this story

Disciplinary measures handed out to former officials of Hanoi, HCM City have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.