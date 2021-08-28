Diplomatic service effectively serves national defense, development: Minister

He noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam was founded 76 years ago together with the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, with the first Minister of Foreign Affairs being Ho Chi Minh, who was also the President of the then Provisional Government. Right after its foundation in the context that the country was facing enemies from both inside and outside, the sector focused on protecting the young revolutionary administration and prolonging the valuable peaceful period for the preparation of forces for a long-term resistance period. Upholding the principle of peace, national independence and socialism, the sector became a strategic front in the two resistance wars, mobilizing the support from socialist countries and peace-lovers in the world for the just struggle for national freedom, according to Son. In close coordination with political and military struggles, the diplomatic sector gained important successes at the negotiations in Geneva in 1954 and Paris in 1973, opening up great opportunities for the nation to head to the reunification day, the minister wrote. During the post-war period with numerous difficulties and challenges, the Vietnamese diplomatic sector optimized the support and help from socialist countries and international friends to the cause of national… Read full this story

