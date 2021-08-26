Digital transformation must ensure gender equality

Hà Thị Nga, chairwoman of the Vietnam Women Association. Photo Vietnamplus.vn Hà Thị Nga, chairwoman of Vietnam Women Association, recently spoke to the media about 'Promoting women's economic empowerment in the future of work and post-pandemic recovery through digital and financial inclusion,' which is a resolution adopted at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). AIPA-42 discussed topics such as female empowerment, climate change, cybersecurity and economic integration promotion. Can you share your thoughts on women-related topics in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam? Female empowerment and equality in all fields are important priorities in the ASEAN agenda and are clearly reflected in the goals and targets of the ASEAN Vision 2025. However, in reality there are still many challenges in closing the gender gap in the region and for member countries in particular. Challenges are even greater in the context of COVID-19 because women and children are the most physically and psychologically vulnerable in the pandemic. The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation process in various fields and created opportunities but also posed a number of difficulties for women due a lack of skills in information technology application and lesser experience working in an… Read full this story

