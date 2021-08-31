Vietnam and other ASEAN countries have a huge opportunity to attract investment capital into hi-tech fields. The Covid-pandemic is serving as the catalyst for local enterprises to embark on the digital transformation, and shaping a digital economy. General Secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Vice President of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) Nguyen Quang Vinh gave the remarks in an online dialogue with the media today [August 31], discussing the impacts of digital transformation as solutions for business breakthroughs. Overview of the online conference. Photo: Nguyen Tung According to Vinh, the local economy is facing greater challenges from the pandemic compared to last year. "The business community has been active in finding a new direction and applies technologies in corporate governance to avoid disruption to the operation," he continued. President of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos & Cambodia Denis Brunetti welcomed the Government's role in pushing for digitalizing the economy, especially the national strategy on digital transformation released late 2020 that targets the digital economy to make up 20% of the GDP by 2025 and 30% by 2030. A supportive legal framework for digitalization would no doubt encourage local firms to embark on… Read full this story

Digital economy is being shaped in Vietnam: Experts have 281 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at August 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.