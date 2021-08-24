Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention, control at Military Hospital 175

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành (centre) visits an oxygen supply vehicle at Military Hospital 175 in HCM City on Tuesday. — Photo from Việt Nam Government Portal HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành and Defence Minister Phan Văn Giang visited and inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at Military Hospital 175 in HCM City on Tuesday. At the hospital, through an online connection with Trường Sa island district of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, Deputy PM Thành appreciated the efforts and determination of the district's officers and soldiers to fight the pandemic and emphasised their important role in performing political, military and defence tasks on the sacred archipelago. Deputy PM Thanh highly valued the discipline, techniques and combat strength of Trường Sa officers and soldiers, especially in applying science and technology to stay connected with frontline hospitals on the mainland to ensure the health and life of officers, soldiers and residents in the island district. Director of Military Hospital 175 Nguyễn Hồng Sơn said theirs is the strategic hospital in the southern region's military forces, and has always kept in mind its central political mission is to always remain combat-ready as well as prepared to receive patients – including… Read full this story

