Deputy PM insists on vaccine priority for HCM City

A HCM City resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine at District 11 Hospital. VNA/VNS Photo by Hồng Giang HCM CITY — The Government has agreed to prioritise vaccine distribution to HCM City and parts of Đồng Nai, Bình Dương and Long An Provinces, the country’s top COVID-19 hotspots, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam said at a conference in the city on Tuesday. Đam said there would be enough vaccines received by the end of the year to create herd immunity. But in the next few weeks, very few batches of vaccines will arrive, and most of these will be given to HCM City. On August 9, Việt Nam received 590,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, and the Ministry of Health immediately distibuted 530,000 doses to the city. As of August 9, the city had received 4.2 million doses of vaccine. “Controlling the pandemic doesn’t mean there will be no new cases. It means protecting and maintaining green zones (COVID-19 free areas) in each province, and isolating the outbreak clusters. The whole region must set up a solid green belt,” Dam said. HCM City was asked to control the outbreak by mid-September, and Đồng Nai and Bình Dương by the end of this month, or no later than mid-September. The less-affected provinces of Sóc Trăng, Bến Tre, and Bình Phước have… Read full this story

