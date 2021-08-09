Deputy minister highlights South China Sea, COVID-19 recovery as key outcomes of AFMM-54

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Quốc Dũng. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên Vietnamese deputy foreign minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng talks about the outcomes of the 54th Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AFMM-54) and Related Meetings last week. The agenda ranged from COVID-19, to the digital economy and the South China Sea. What can you tell us about the main highlights of this series of ASEAN meetings? The meetings took place as ASEAN faces numerous serious challenges, from the resurgence of COVID-19 with the new, more dangerous variant, to increasing strategic competition in the region, South China Sea issue, and the Myanmar situation. In the face of all of these, the meeting highlighted the increasing role and resolve of ASEAN, and that other countries in the region and in the world are committed to respecting the role of ASEAN in Southeast Asia. With regards to the Myanmar situation, the meeting has made progress in further concretising the five-point consensus reached by ASEAN leaders in their special meeting in late April and arriving at the appointment of Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof as ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar. Decisions were also made with regards to the implementation of humanitarian support for Myanmar… Read full this story

