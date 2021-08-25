Delivery services suspended in six HCM City districts, Thủ Đức City

Inter-district delivery services are prohibited during the current social distancing period in HCM City. Deliveries in some high-risk areas have been suspended. — Photo tuoitre.vn HCM City — Delivery services have been suspended from operating in Thủ Đức City and districts 8, 12, Gò Vấp, Bình Tân, Bình Chánh and Hóc Môn in HCM City from Monday. Grab, Be and Gojek delivery apps have only limited food ordering and delivery services in some districts in HCM City. Shippers are only allowed to operate within designated districts between 6am and 5pm every day. A representative of Gojek said Gojek has temporarily suspended operation of GoFood and GoSend services in Thủ Đức City and districts 8, 12, Gò Vấp, Bình Tân, Bình Chánh and Hóc Môn. For other areas, GoFood and GoSend services will be limited to operating within each district from 6am to 5pm daily. This can be changed depending on updated regulations from authorities. Gojek has worked closely with HCM City to exchange ideas to ensure effective operations while strictly complying with COVID-19 control and prevention regulations. BeGroup Communication Director Nguyễn Việt Linh said that BeGroup would maintain delivery and grocery shopping services of essential items for locals in districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, Phú Nhuận, Tân Bình, Tân Phú, Củ Chi and Nhà Bè while… Read full this story

