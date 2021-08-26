Defense leader works with Department of Search and Rescue

At the event, Major General Doan Thai Duc, Commanding General of the Department of Search and Rescue, briefed delegates on the unit's task performance over the past time. Accordingly, the department has strictly maintained search-and-rescue response modes at all levels and provided timely advice for higher levels and relevant agenies to effectively deal with unexpected situations. Since the beginning of 2021, the unit has performed numerous tasks, mobilizing thousands of people and vehicles to promptly save 1,355 people and 71 vehicles. Apart from providing advice for senior levels, the unit has taken part in compiling relevant documents on search and rescue mission and civilian defense, as well as building plans to cope with natural disasters such as flood, tsunami, or landslide. Speaking at the event, General Cuong applauded achievements of the department over the past time, and at the same time required its leadership and troops to observe higher levels' instructions, improve responsibilities and collaborate with relevant agencies to reduce the impacts of natural disasters when they happen. He asked them to instruct military units to implement search and rescue work in accordance with the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control. Due to the complicated developments of the pandemic, the department… Read full this story

