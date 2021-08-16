People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti. — AFP/VNA Photo LES CAYES, Haiti — The death toll in Haiti’s powerful earthquake jumped to over 1,200 on Sunday, as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president’s assassination. In Les Cayes, as in other hard-hit cities on the southwestern peninsula, most of the population spent the night sleeping outdoors in front of their houses — or what remained of them — amid fears of new aftershocks. The streets there were filled with the grinding sounds of heavy equipment lifting debris from collapsed buildings, as well as the quieter sounds of people pulling away rubble by hand in desperate searches for the missing. “Thanks to God and also to my phone, I’m alive,” said Marcel Francois, who was rescued from his collapsed two-story home in hard-hit Les Cayes. His younger brother Job Francois said a desperate-sounding Marcel had called to say, “‘Come save me, I’m under the concrete’… He told me he couldn’t breathe, that he was dying.” The neighbours and Job spent hours freeing him and his 10-year-old daughter from the… Read full this story

Death toll in massive Haiti quake jumps to over 1,200 have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.