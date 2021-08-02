Đắk Nông youth union rallies to support deliveries of essentials to locked down residents

Nghĩa Tân Ward’s 20-volunteer member team supports families in lockdown areas. VNA/VNS Photo ĐẮK NÔNG — People in the Tây Nguyên (the Central Highlands) province of Đắk Nông are familiar with the image of young people in blue shirts standing side by side with medical teams ready to participate in activities to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. These are Đắk Nông's young volunteers. When Đắk Nông entered social distancing restrictions, the Youth Union of Nghĩa Tân Ward swung into action establishing a team of “Volunteer Blue Shirt Shippers”. Their role was to help with shopping for food and delivering it to people living in isolated areas. Lâm Thị Thùy, 32, immediately signed up to become a volunteer shipper. She says that the team’s work starts early in the morning. With portable speakers, families in locked-down areas are advised to compile lists of goods they need. Then at 5pm team members gather the information, go and buy the supplies, and deliver them. “There are freelance workers living in cheap rental houses. Because of the pandemic they are out of work with no income and they don’t have money to buy food,” Thùy said. “Sometimes we have to spend our own money… Read full this story

