Đắk Lắk Youth Union uses loudspeakers in COVID communication campaign

Cư M'gar District's Youth Union members use loudspeakers in COVID-19 communication campaign. — Photo tienphong.vn ĐẮK LẮK — Youth Union members of Cư M'gar District in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk have been carrying loudspeakers on their motorbikes, telling local residents how to protect themselves from the coronavirus. During the pandemic in the ethnic minority area, local people have become familiar with images of young volunteers wearing blue t-shirts while carrying loudspeakers to give information in two languages, Vietnamese and that of the Êđê ethnic minority. "In the morning and the afternoon, volunteers drive motorbikes with loudspeakers turned on," said H'hung, 40, a resident of Ea H'đing Commune. "They inform us about the danger of the pandemic, warning local people about wearing masks, not gathering, and high-risk areas for people to avoid. It's very practical information." The Youth Union also manages the number of people returning from pandemic areas to take proper measures. Y Wal Mlô, secretary of Cư M'gar District Youth…

