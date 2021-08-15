Đà Nẵng to be placed under one-week hard lockdown, starting Monday

Rồng Bridge spans the Hàn River in Đà Nẵng. The city will be locked down for a week, starting from August 16. — VNS Photo Lê Lâm ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng will lock down seven districts for a week, starting from 8am, Monday (August 16) to midnight on August 23, as the number of coronavirus cases has still remained at an average of 70 per day for 15 consecutive days, two weeks since it enforced the stringent Government's Directive 16 across the city since late July. The city's People's Committee released a statement on Saturday morning, saying testing will be accelerated during the lock-down period to eliminate possible unknown sources of infection in the community and identify 'green zones'. Despite a sufficient supply of food and commodities, residents flocked to supermarkets and stores to stock up before the decision came into force. Earlier, the city locked down five wards – Nại Hiên Đông, An Hải Bắc, Mân Thái, Thọ Quang and Phước Mỹ – in the high-risk Sơn Trà peninsula from August 3, but delayed deliveries of food in the area raised concerns among the 160,000 people in the hotspot zone. The city has asked relevant agencies and food suppliers to bring necessities to living quarters during the seven-day lockdown period as road travel would be restricted. It also called for limits… Read full this story

