Czech Republic donates 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam

Lukas Musil, Charge d'affaires a.i. of the Czech Republic's Embassy in Việt Nam hands over more than 250,000 vaccine doses to Việt Nam. — Photo Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — The Government of the Czech Republic has donated more than 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam. The vaccines were handed over to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health on Monday morning. The batch includes nearly 210,000 AstraZeneca doses and 40,800 Moderna doses with a total value of US$1.3 million (more than VNĐ30 billion). Lukas Musil, Charge d'affaires a.i. of the Czech Republic's Embassy in Việt Nam, said Việt Nam was one of the countries receiving vaccine priority from the Czech Republic, who are always ready to support Việt Nam in the pandemic's prevention and control. The vaccine donation has proved a very special relationship that has been fostered for many years between the two countries, he said. Việt Nam and the Czech Republic have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Last year the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic participated in a number of pandemic prevention activities. The Government of the Czech Republic will continue to donate medical equipment.

