Czech media hails Vietnam’s stance on settlement of maritime security issues

In its article posted on August 12, the e-newspaper halonoviny.cz stressed that as a coastal country, Vietnam has been making efforts to help protect and enhance maritime security. It cited PM Pham Minh Chinh's speech at the UNSC debate, which put forth proposals aimed to help resolve challenges to maritime security, especially the need for the international community to improve the awareness of the importance of seas and the threats to maritime security. The article also quoted the PM's as saying that maritime security is a global issue that cannot be handled by a single country, and cooperation among nations is necessary to effectively respond to common security challenges, and that Vietnam is ready to work with countries in the region and the world to deal with maritime security issues, thereby actively helping to maintain peace and promote regional and global sustainable development. According to the author, the PM's remarks reflects Vietnam's support of the settlement of maritime security issues by peaceful means on the basis of international law and the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982) in order to guarantee the freedom of navigation and overflight in international sea areas, for the sake of

