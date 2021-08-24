Cuba could supply large amount of COVID-19 vaccines to Việt Nam: President

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc held telephone talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel late Monday to seek measures to further promote special traditional ties between the two Parties, States and people. The two leaders reaffirmed the unwavering solidarity and the spirit of mutual assistance in any circumstances between Việt Nam and Cuba, while agreeing to strengthen cooperation and exchange of experience in the process of building socialism in each country. Phúc expressed his delight at the strong growth of Việt Nam-Cuba ties despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the two sides had maintained regular political dialogue at the highest level, including important phone calls between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Miguel Díaz-Canel and on May 5 and July 27. He proposed leaders continue to direct ministries and sectors to overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and implement measures to reinforce and develop their cooperation in all fields, including effectively deploying collaboration mechanisms and food production programmes in Cuba, and maintaining the growth trend… Read full this story

