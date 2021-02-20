CT Group does its bit to ensure poor people do not suffer from hunger or illness amid Covid CT Group has donated 1,000 tonnes of rice to poor families living in more than 350 locked-down areas in HCM City to ensure they have sufficient and nutritious food to stay healthy and overcome the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has made the lives of poor people worse, and they are in dire need of support. Realising this, CT Group has called on people from all walks of life to join forces with the group in order to not let poor people suffer from a lack of food or get sick. CT Group bought the rice, and, together with the HCM City Union of Business Associations and other benefactors, handed it over directly to the families. Its employees from various divisions and supermarket staff split into several teams to complete the task as well as contribute to the country's epidemic prevention and control efforts. For instance, they provide meals daily to poor people in District 4 together with the local Women’s Union and the Communist Youth Union, help the Department of Information and Communication prepare hundreds of thousands of… Read full this story

