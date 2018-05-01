Creativity – the key to increased labor productivity

Vietnam's low labor productivity is attributed to workers' limited capacity for innovation and creativity, according to experts. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to hold a direct dialogue with laborers from the Red River Delta province on May 5 to discuss ways to improve labor productivity, increase welfare for workers, and clear up queries about trade unions and employment. Reasons for low labor productivity According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), Vietnam's labor productivity has seen remarkable improvement year by year. The country is one of ASEAN member states nations with the highest rates of labor productivity growth. In the 2007-2016 period, the Southeast Asian country's overall labor productivity growth based on purchasing power parity in 2011, rose by 4.2 percent on average per year, higher than the average rates of Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. However, Vietnam's labor productivity remains below that of other nations in the region. Nguyen Bich Lam, GSO Director General says the main reasons for Vietnam's low labor productivity, compared to other nations in the ASEAN region, is the slow progress being made in the transition towards economic restructuring while industrial and service sectors, and especially the spearhead industries such as finance,… Read full this story

