COVID infection rate falls slightly in HCM City: Health Minister

Staff from the HCM City Traditional Medicine Institute take samples for COVID-19 tests from residents in Gò Vấp District. — Photo courtesy of the institute HCM CITY — Nearly half a million samples taken for COVID-19 testing on August 23-24 showed that the infection rate was 3.6 per cent, a slight drop from the 4-5 per cent rate (per 500,000 samples) in previous days, according to Health Minister Nguyễn Thanh Long. The city has begun large-scale testing to quickly detect infections for quarantine and treatment, as requested by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. Statistics also showed that travel on city streets has fallen by 80 per cent compared to previous days, according to Long. "It shows we are on the right track in containing the virus," he said. As many as 400 mobile medical stations, with medical equipment, oxygen tanks and medicines, are operating round-the-clock to take care of people in the city. Districts across the city have begun to speed up testing of people in red zones (extremely high-risk area) and orange zones (high-risk area) to detect positive cases as ordered by the Prime Minister. HCM City has 312 wards, communes and towns (with more than 25,000 residential areas). There are about 3,100 red zones and 2,000 orange zones, with about 2 million samples to be taken. Of the 170,000 rapid-test samples taken on August 23, more than 6,000 samples were positive, according to the…

