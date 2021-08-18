COVID-19 Treatment Field Hospital opened in HCM City’s Tân Bình District

Deputy Health Ministry Nguyễn Trường Sơn (right) visits the Tân Bình COVID-19 Treatment Field Hospital when it official opened on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the ministry HCM CITY — The Tân Bình COVID-19 Treatment Field Hospital managed by personnel of Thống Nhất Hospital opened on Hoàng Văn Thụ Street in HCM City's Tân Bình District on Wednesday. This is the first field hospital in the city to provide treatment to all three kinds of COVID-19 patients – those with mild, medium or serious illness. Other field hospitals in the city are now usually specialised in one of the three patient groups. Speaking at the inauguration of the field hospital on Wednesday, vice chairman of Tân Bình District People's Committee said that as the COVID-19 pandemic was developing citywide, the district authority was aware of the importance of available resources. The district's COVID-19 prevention and control committee actively co-operated with Thống Nhất Hospital to establish a field hospital. Lê Đình Thanh, director of Thống Nhất Hospital and Tân Bình COVID-19 Treatment Field Hospital, said that as existing hospitals across the city were all overloaded due to increasing COVID-19 infections, it was difficult to transfer COVID-19 patients between facilities. Thanh said that as… Read full this story

