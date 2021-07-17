Covid-19-related death rate by age group in Vietnam

Vietnam has recorded 1,881 Covid-19-related deaths, with 3.1% of the cases people over 70 years old. Covid-19 patients are treated at Go Vap District Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City. The Covid-19 Treatment Sub-Committee of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on August 4 announced 186 more Covid-19-related deaths in 10 provinces and cities, bringing the total number so far to 1,881 people, including over 1,400 cases in HCM City. Since the fourth outbreak that began on April 27, the country has had 1,846 Covid-19-related deaths. Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, director of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment of the Ministry of Health, said that statistics show that people over 70 years old accounted for the majority of fatalities with 30.1%, and most of them had underlying diseases. This was followed by people 61-70 years old – 28.6%, 51-60 years old – 22.8%; 41-50 years old – 11.4%; and patients under 40 years old – 7.2%. The mortality rate in Vietnam is 1.13%, which has increased quite rapidly compared to the previous period but is still lower than the world average of 2.13%. Compared with previous outbreaks, the proportion of patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms… Read full this story

