COVID-19 hotspots to use 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from HCM City

A health worker holds up a box of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell Inactivated at a vaccination site in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Bình Dương and Đồng Nai, the two southern provinces neighbouring HCM City and themselves COVID-19 hotspots, are set to roll out 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm Vero Cell vaccine from the southern city. The doses are part of 5 million shots purchased by Saigon Pharmaceutical under the sponsors of HCM City-based private group Vạn Thịnh Phát. Nguyễn Văn Lợi, secretary of Bình Dương Province's Party Committee and head of the provincial COVID-19 response committee, said 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine would be delivered this week. The province, home to major industrial zones, will prioritise 'red areas' with high rates of COVID-19 infections, especially in boarding houses accommodating workers. With a population of about 2.6 million people, the southern province has recorded over 110,258 cases, which… Read full this story

