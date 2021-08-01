Tokin Electronics Việt Nam Co., Ltd in Đồng Nai Province has arranged temporary accommodation for its workers. — Photo www.sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — Many businesses in HCM City are at risk of losing market share if suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak continues. More than 12,000 businesses in the country have had to stop operations or scale down each month since the pandemic hit the country, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. A number of businesses in HCM City had to suspend operations because they did not fully observe disease prevention and control measures to ensure employees' safety as required by city authorities. Lý Kim Chi, chairwoman of the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, said the association's member enterprises had given priority to maintaining business and production but they were still encountering difficulties, including congestion and an increase in the cost of goods transport. The lack of drivers and means of transport has led to an average increase of 15-30 per cent in transport fees. Companies must also ensure that drivers have a negative COVID-19 test before entering the city. Tests cost about VNĐ2 million (US$88) for drivers who ship raw materials from the southwestern region to the city. Enterprises also have to shut down if they do not set up temporary accommodation and food for workers at the work site or find places for their employees to stay following the "One road, two locations" programme from authorities. Many enterprises have reduced the number of workers by 50 per… Read full this story

COVID-19-hit businesses seek more support from gov't as production slows have 353 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.