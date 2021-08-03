COVID-19 forces postponement of 22nd Vietnam Film Festival

The opening ceremony is slated for November 19 while the closing and award ceremony will be held four days later. Films seeking participation in the festival must be sent to organizers before August 15. Earlier, the holding of the film festival in Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on September 12-16 was approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. A panoply of sub-events will be held on the sidelines, notably an exhibition highlighting Thua Thien – Hue province, and an outdoor movie screening combined with an “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional long dress) fashion show. The biennial festival honors outstanding works and artists with contributions to the country's cinematography. It also offers chances for insiders to further roll out a project to devise and promote the Vietnam Film Festival in the 2021-30 period. Source: VNA
