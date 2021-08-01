COVID-19 cases top 150,000, no new deaths

The second field hospital in the southern province of Bình Dương is being completed. The province now has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in Việt Nam, just behind HCM City, with more than 20,000 cases. —VNA/VNS Photo Chí Tưởng HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total COVID-19 cases reached 154,360 on Sunday after the Ministry of Health reported a daily increase of 8,620 new cases. A total of 23 cases were imported and 8,597 were locally transmitted. The locally-transmitted cases were reported in HCM City (4052), Bình Dương (2179), Long An (569), Đồng Nai (425), Khánh Hoà (298), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (184), Tây Ninh (102), Cần Thơ (100), Đồng Tháp (86), Bến Tre (82), Hà Nội (81), Sóc Trăng (53), Vĩnh Long (50), Phú Yên (49), Hậu Giang (41), Bình Thuận (32), Trà Vinh (31), Kiên Giang (24), An Giang (21), Bình Phước (20), Bình Định (16), Đắk Lắk (15), Thừa Thiên Huế (14), Quảng Nam (11), Thanh Hóa (8 ), Hải Dương (7), Kon Tum (7), Gia Lai (6), Quảng Ngãi (5), Lâm Đồng (4), Hà Giang (4), Quảng Bình (4), Quảng Trị (3), Ninh Thuận (3), Hà Tĩnh (3), Nghệ An (3), Đắk Nông (2), Hưng… Read full this story
